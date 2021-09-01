Kiss Postpones Shows After Gene Simmons Tests Positive for COVID

Legendary rock band Kiss has postponed upcoming shows for their "End of the Road" farewell tour after bassist Gene Simmons tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated.

The group revealed the news in a statement to Twitter days after frontman Paul Stanley announced his own breakthrough case.

"Kiss will postpone their next four tour dates. While Paul Stanley recently tweeted that he has recovered from COVID, Gene Simmons has now tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms," Kiss wrote Tuesday. "The band and crew will remain at home and isolate for the next 10 days and doctors have indicated the tour should be able to resume on September 9th at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA."

In an earlier statement, Kiss stated that the entire band and touring crew are fully vaccinated and that "their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows." Additionally, "the tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines," Kiss added.

On Aug. 27, Stanley revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 after several negative tests. On Monday, he shared his experience with the virus, explaining that because he was vaccinated his symptoms were not as severe as they may be for those who have not had the jab. That being said, he was still quite ill.

"My COVID symptoms were MILD compared to many others and let me tell you … It kicked my a--," he wrote Monday. "It’s over now."

The upcoming shows that have been postponed were scheduled to take place in Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Tickets purchased will be honored at new dates once they are announced, Kiss noted.

