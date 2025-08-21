Kirsten Dunst: I Want to Make a Movie Where I Don't Lose Money

Kirsten Dunst said she wants her next films to make money.

In an interview with Town & Country, the actor said that box office success is now a motivating factor in choosing projects.

"Maybe I can just make a movie where I don't lose money?" Dunst said in the magazine's September cover story.

She is currently preparing for the release of "Roofman," a crime drama from director Derek Cianfrance. The film stars Channing Tatum as Jeffrey Manchester, a former Army Ranger who robbed McDonald's restaurants by cutting through their roofs, escaped prison, and hid inside a Toys "R" Us. Dunst plays Leigh, a single mother who becomes entangled with him during his time on the run.

Dunst's career has been underscored by several acclaimed films, including "Interview with the Vampire" and Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" trilogy. However, now, Dunst says she is paying closer attention to commercial appeal, citing "Minecraft 2," this year's highest-grossing film, as the kind of blockbuster she might join, in part because her two sons loved the first movie.

Dunst has also spoken candidly about pay inequality in Hollywood. In a 2024 BBC interview, she recalled the stark disparity she experienced as a teenager, even after leading box office hits like "Bring It On."

"I definitely grew up in a time with major pay disparity between the lead actor and myself, even though I had been in 'Bring It On' and he hadn't," she said.

At 17, she admitted, "I didn't even know there was a place to challenge it."

Filmmaker Sofia Coppola, a frequent collaborator, praised Dunst's instincts.

She told Town & Country that the actor "makes cool choices" that are "never hokey."

"She can be fully sincere and in touch with emotions without ever being embarrassing," she said. "I love working with her and I know she gets me, and I'm excited for her to be the age she is now ... I feel like she's in her Gena Rowlands age and can do complex roles."

Looking ahead, Dunst is set to team up with Coppola to star in a mermaid thriller alongside Academy Award winner Mikey Madison.