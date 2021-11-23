Kirsten Dunst Says She Avoided Benedict Cumberbatch on Set of New Film

Kirsten Dunst has admitted that she avoided interacting with co-star Benedict Cumberbatch on the set of their upcoming film "The Power Of The Dog."

In the new Western, which lands on Netflix next month, Cumberbatch plays a menacing rancher who torments Dunst's character when his brother brings her home as his new wife.

In order to give his best performance, Cumberbatch chose to remain in character even when cameras weren't rolling, ultimately pushing Dunst to avoid him.

"I isolated myself from Benedict," Dunst revealed during a new Radio Times interview, according to the Daily Mail.

"We didn't talk at all during the filming unless we were out to dinner on a weekend, all together, or playing with our kids," she continued, adding that despite his character, Cumberbatch was "so sweet."

"And he's so British. Polite British, you know? I was like, 'I can't talk to you!''' she said.

Cumberbatch also spoke about his interactions with Dunst on the set of the film with NME.

"I didn't want to be really mean to Kirsten, but I needed to stay in character," he said. "So I didn't speak to her on-set. She was the same. We were the negative to each other's positive. [We were] repelled by each other."

Dunst's interview comes days after she revealed to the Independent that there was gaping pay disparity between herself and former "Spider-Man" co-star Tobey Maguire.

"The pay disparity between me and Spider-Man was very extreme," she said. "I didn't even think about it. I was just like, 'Oh yeah, Tobey [Maguire] is playing Spider-Man.' But you know who was on the cover of the second Spider-Man poster? Spider-Man and ME," she added.

Cumberbatch meanwhile has refused to accept any roles in which his female counterpart wasn't paid the same.

"Equal pay and a place at the table are the central tenets of feminism," the actor said in a 2018 Radio Times interview.

"Look at your quotas," he continued. "Ask what women are being paid, and say: 'If she’s not paid the same as the men, I’m not doing it.'"