King Charles III: Cancer Treatment Will Be Reduced in 2026

King Charles III said his cancer treatment will be reduced in the coming year, signaling progress in his recovery as he continues to balance medical care with official duties.

In a prerecorded televised message broadcast as part of the U.K.'s annual Stand Up To Cancer campaign, the 77-year-old monarch said early diagnosis and consistent medical treatment have allowed doctors to scale back the frequency of his care.

"Thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention, and adherence to doctors' orders, my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the new year," the king said.

Buckingham Palace has not disclosed the specific type of cancer.

Officials have previously said the illness is not prostate cancer, though it was discovered during tests following a procedure for an enlarged prostate in early 2024.

Charles publicly announced his diagnosis in February 2024 and temporarily stepped back from public engagements while beginning treatment.

He gradually resumed duties several months later and has since maintained a limited but steady schedule, including state business and ceremonial events.

Palace officials say the king will continue to follow medical advice and adjust his workload as needed.

While treatment is ongoing, aides describe his condition as stable and moving in a positive direction.

In his message, Charles used his personal experience to emphasize the importance of early cancer detection.

He urged the public to stay up to date on recommended health screenings, noting that many cases can be treated more effectively when caught early.

The king highlighted national screening programs for illnesses such as breast, bowel, and cervical cancer, encouraging people to take advantage of available resources and medical guidance.

Cancer charities welcomed the update, saying the monarch's openness could help raise awareness and prompt more people to seek medical advice.

Advocates have long argued that high-profile disclosures can reduce stigma and increase participation in screening programs.

Royal health matters have traditionally been kept private, making Charles' candid remarks a notable departure from past practice.

Supporters say the message reflects his long-standing interest in public health and medical research.

Despite ongoing treatment, officials say the king remains committed to his role and will continue public duties as his health allows.