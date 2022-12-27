Kim Kardashian Describes Challenges of Co-parenting With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is not holding back in speaking about the difficulties she has faced while co-parenting with her ex, Kanye West (now formally known as Ye).

The former couple, who share North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, finalized their divorce less than a month ago and while Ye continues to play a role in parenting their children, Kardashian has admitted it has not been easy. And yet, despite their issues, she refuses to paint Ye as a bad father.

"I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids," she said during the Dec. 26 episode of Angie Martinez's IRL podcast. "So, in my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on in the outside world."

Throughout the years, Ye has been surrounded by controversy but in recent weeks things have escalated, with the rapper making headlines repeatedly for antisemitic remarks. With this in mind, Kardashian said she will protect their children "for as long as I can" but tearfully added that "it's hard. S**t, like co-parenting, it's really f*****g hard."

During her appearance, Kardashian also reflected on her own relationship with her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr.

"I had the best dad. And I had the best memories and the greatest experience, and that's all I want for my kids. As long as they can have that, that's what I want for them," she said.

"So, if they don't know things that are being said, or what's happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them?" Kardashian added. "That's real heavy, heavy grown-up s**t. And they're not ready to deal with it, and when they are, we'll have those conversations."

Kardashian noted that years down the line she believed their children would appreciate that she did not speak negatively of Ye.

"One day my kids will thank me for sitting here and not bashing their dad when I could," she said. "They'll thank me, and I'll privately answer anything that they want to know. It's not my place anymore to jump in."