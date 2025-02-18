South Korean Actor Kim Sae-ron Dies at 24

South Korean actor Kim Sae-ron died at age 24 by suicide, according to reports.

A friend discovered Kim at her home in Seoul on Sunday, according to the Independent.

"We believe she made an extreme choice and plan to handle it as a suicide," police told reporters, according to the Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency.

Kim started her career as a child actor and gained international attention for her role as an abandoned girl in the 2009 film "A Brand New Life," which led to an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, according to CNN.

She went on to star in the 2010 action hit "The Man From Nowhere," the 2012 mystery thriller "The Neighbors," and the 2014 drama "A Girl at My Door," along with various other film and television roles.

However, her career came to a halt in April 2023 after a Seoul court convicted her of driving under the influence, stemming from a car crash in the South Korean capital the previous year. She avoided jail time but was fined approximately $14,000.

Kim apologized in a social media post, writing: "I had an accident yesterday on May 18, around 8 am in Gangnam, I made a big mistake by being drunk at that time.

"I am also very sorry to the production crew, including fellow actors and staff, for interrupting the production of the work that is being shot and the work that was being prepared.

"Once again, I am deeply sorry for the inconvenience. There is no excuse for this unfortunate incident and I am disappointed and so ashamed of my mistake. I will reflect and reflect again and again so that this never happens again. I'm sorry.."

Since news of her death broke, Korean celebrities have paid tribute to Kim.

"May you rest in peace," actor Kim Ok-bin wrote on Instagram.

Kim's co-star Kim Min-che also remembered the actor on Instagram: "I was so happy to meet you as my daughter in the movie. May you rest in peace."