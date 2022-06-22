×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kim kardashian | marilyn monroe | dress

Kim Kardashian Addresses Dress Criticisms: 'I Looked at It Like a Role'

Kim Kardashian arrives at a gala in new york city
Kim Kardashian (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

By    |   Wednesday, 22 June 2022 11:27 AM

Kim Kardashian dismissed criticism over her dramatic weight loss for the Met Gala, saying that it was "really important" to her to slim down to fit into a gown once worn by Marilyn Monroe.

Kardashian lost 16 pounds in three weeks for the event and in doing so sparked outrage among many who said she was sending a dangerous message about body image and diet culture to fans. In a new interview with "Today," Kardashian shrugged off the criticism by reasoning that her Met Gala appearance was a performance like any acting role that required a physical transformation.

"I looked at it like a role," she told "Today" show co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on Tuesday. "And I really wanted to wear this dress. It was really important to me."

During an interview with The New York Times earlier this month, Kardashian offered similar reasoning. 

"To me it was like, OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable," she said. "Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It's all the same to me. I wasn’t saying, Hey everyone, why don’t you go lose this weight in a short period of time?" 

Speaking during her appearance on "Today," Kardashian also addressed claims that she had endangered her own health by losing so much weight in a short period of time.

"It actually taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health," she said. "And since then, afterwards, I continue to eat really healthy. I'm down 21 pounds now. I'm not trying to lose any more weight, but I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar. A lot of junk food I was eating ... I just completely changed my lifestyle."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Kim Kardashian dismissed criticism over her dramatic weight loss for the Met Gala, saying that it was "really important" to her to slim down to fit into a gown once worn by Marilyn Monroe.
kim kardashian, marilyn monroe, dress
294
2022-27-22
Wednesday, 22 June 2022 11:27 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved