Kim Kardashian Slammed for "Destroying" Marilyn Monroe's Gown After Popping Out the Back

Kim Kardashian has been accused of destroying Marilyn Monroe's $5 million gown after she was unable to fit into it.

The TV personality debuted the dress at the Met Gala but what many are not aware of is that Kardashian was forced to leave her rear-end popping out of the back of the dress and her underwear exposed.

She was able to hide it with a vintage white coat but video footage later shared by TMZ show a room full of people attempting to fit the dress over Kardashian's curvaceous body prior to the event. In order to avoid ripping the iconic dress that Monroe had worn when she sang "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" to John Fitzgerald Kennedy, they eventually opted to leave her rear-end popping out of a gaping hole at the back.

Fans were unenthused, with many taking to Reddit to air their grievances.

"This is so infuriating! It's so delicate that gloves must be worn while handling it but Kim is allowed to destroy it like this? OK," one user wrote. Another added, "What's the point of wearing it when it gets stretched and destroyed like this?"

Another Reddit user pointed out that Kardashian had lost weight to try to fit into the gown but even that was not enough.

"She had to lose 16 lb to fit into the dress. But she doesn't fit into the dress? And no amount of weightloss is going to help her fit into the dress ... None of this makes sense and I hate it," the user wrote.

Kardashian was gifted the dress along with a lock of Monroe's blonde hair by Ripley's Believe It Or Not in Orlando, Florida, according to The Sun, which noted that the museum purchased the garment from Julien's Auctions back in 2016 for $4.81 million. Kardashian wore the dress on the red carpet but reportedly changed into a replica for the rest of the evening.