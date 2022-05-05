×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kim kardashian | marilyn monroe | dress

Kim Kardashian Slammed for "Destroying" Marilyn Monroe's Gown After Popping Out the Back

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian wearing an iconic gown once worn by Marilyn Monroe, and comedian Pete Davidson arrive for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday in New York. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 05 May 2022 10:53 AM

Kim Kardashian has been accused of destroying Marilyn Monroe's $5 million gown after she was unable to fit into it.

The TV personality debuted the dress at the Met Gala but what many are not aware of is that Kardashian was forced to leave her rear-end popping out of the back of the dress and her underwear exposed.

She was able to hide it with a vintage white coat but video footage later shared by TMZ show a room full of people attempting to fit the dress over Kardashian's curvaceous body prior to the event. In order to avoid ripping the iconic dress that Monroe had worn when she sang "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" to John Fitzgerald Kennedy, they eventually opted to leave her rear-end popping out of a gaping hole at the back.

Fans were unenthused, with many taking to Reddit to air their grievances.

"This is so infuriating! It's so delicate that gloves must be worn while handling it but Kim is allowed to destroy it like this? OK," one user wrote. Another added, "What's the point of wearing it when it gets stretched and destroyed like this?"

Another Reddit user pointed out that Kardashian had lost weight to try to fit into the gown but even that was not enough.

"She had to lose 16 lb to fit into the dress. But she doesn't fit into the dress? And no amount of weightloss is going to help her fit into the dress ... None of this makes sense and I hate it," the user wrote.

Kardashian was gifted the dress along with a lock of Monroe's blonde hair by Ripley's Believe It Or Not in Orlando, Florida, according to The Sun, which noted that the museum purchased the garment from Julien's Auctions back in 2016 for $4.81 million. Kardashian wore the dress on the red carpet but reportedly changed into a replica for the rest of the evening.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Kim Kardashian has been accused of destroying Marilyn Monroe's $5 million gown after she was unable to fit into it.
kim kardashian, marilyn monroe, dress
325
2022-53-05
Thursday, 05 May 2022 10:53 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved