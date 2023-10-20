×
Tags: kim kardashian | jury duty | murder

Kim Kardashian Called for Jury Duty in Murder Case

By    |   Friday, 20 October 2023 01:22 PM EDT

Kim Kardashian reported for jury duty at the Van Nuys Courthouse in Van Nuys, California, this week, TMZ reported Thursday.

For the case in question, two men faced charges related to a gang-related homicide, according to the outlet's report. 

The 42-year-old reality star participated in a session where she, along with other prospective jury members, were subjected to inquiries by both the prosecution and defense lawyers, with no specific questions directed at her.

An eyewitness noted that Kardashian had a bodyguard with her inside the courtroom, and that he remained seated beside her during the proceedings.

After the court session ended, Kardashian was released from her jury duty obligations as both the prosecution and defense settled on a panel of 12 jurors and four alternates. 

As she left the courthouse and boarded an SUV, Kardashian was accompanied by her Hulu production team who were seen capturing the moment.

According to eyewitnesses, "the other prospective jurors were not particularly starstruck" by Kardashian.

Kardashian has been dedicated to criminal justice and the legal field over the past few years and has pursued her goal of becoming a lawyer, inspired by her late father, Robert Kardashian, who was part of O.J. Simpson's defense team during his murder trial.

In December 2021, after three attempts, she successfully passed the Baby Bar exam. She commemorated this milestone in an Instagram message, paying tribute to her late parent.

"I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner," she said, according to the Daily Mail. "I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!"

Kardashian said she felt fulfilled after passing the legal test on her fourth try.

"For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me," she said. "I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!!

She added, "Bottom line is don’t ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!!!"

 

Zoe Papadakis | editorial.papadakis@newsmax.com

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


TheWire
Friday, 20 October 2023 01:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

