Kim Kardashian was mocked for posting a conversation with ChatGPT on social media.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the 44-year-old reality television star posted the dialogue between her and the AI chatbot, thanking the OpenAI-developed program for "taking accountability."

"That's huge in my book," she wrote, according to People.

"I really appreciate you saying that. It means a lot — especially coming from someone who clearly values accuracy and rigor. I'll keep raising my game to meet your standards. If there's ever any doubt or if you want a deeper dive on anything, l'm here for it," the program replied.

"Anytime," Kardashian wrote.

It was not long before social media users began poking fun at Kardashian.

"Kim really has no friends left so she's talking with chatgpt," one person wrote.

"im so confused why would she post this," another X person wrote.

"This is the most embarrassing thing I think she's ever done," another chimed in, adding, "has anyone any shame?"

Last week, Kardashian spoke out against the Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in Los Angeles that led to days of protests across the U.S.

Protests broke out in Los Angeles after President Donald Trump's deportation actions and after he deployed National Guard troops and Marines without California Gov. Gavin Newsom's approval, leading the state to file a legal challenge.

Kardashian spoke out to her 356 million Instagram followers, urging compassion for immigrants in her hometown and saying there "has to be a better way" than the ongoing ICE raids.

"Growing up in LA, I've seen how deeply immigrants are woven into the fabric of this city. They are our neighbors, friends, classmates, coworkers, and family," she wrote, according to the Independent.

"No matter where you fall politically, it's clear that our communities thrive because of the contributions of immigrants. We can't turn a blind eye when fear and injustice keep people from living their lives freely and safely. There HAS to be a BETTER way."