Kim Kardashian blamed ChatGPT for failing several of her law school exams, saying the AI tool she used for legal advice often gave her incorrect answers.

During a Nov. 3 episode of Vanity Fair's Lie Detector Test series, the 45-year-old reality star told her "All's Fair" co-star Teyana Taylor that she regularly relied on ChatGPT to help her study.

"I use it for legal advice," Kardashian said. "So, when I need to know the answer to a question, I'll take a picture and put it in there."

When Taylor, 34, asked if that counted as cheating, Kardashian said the real issue was the technology's inaccuracy.

"They're always wrong," she said. "It has made me fail tests all the time. And then I'll get mad and I'll yell at it, 'You made me fail! Why did you do this?' And it will talk back to me."

Kardashian said she occasionally found herself having mock conversations with the AI after her frustration faded.

"I will talk to it and say, 'Hey, you're gonna make me fail. How does that make you feel that you really need to know these answers and I'm coming to you?'" she recalled. "And then it'll say back to me, 'This is just teaching you to trust your own instincts. You knew the answers all along.'"

Despite her difficulties, Kardashian said she is close to becoming qualified to practice law.

"I will be qualified in two weeks," she said during an Oct. 24 appearance on The Graham Norton Show. "I hope to practice law. Maybe in 10 years, I think I'll give up being Kim K and be a trial lawyer. That's what I really want."

While awaiting her bar exam results, Kardashian is filming "All's Fair," a Ryan Murphy-produced legal drama featuring Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, and Taylor.

"I always want to be growing, curious, and evolving," she said, "and I want to see wherever that takes me."

Kardashian completed California's Law Office Study Program in May after six years of study.

Attorney Jessica Jackson, who sponsored her training, said Kardashian "dedicated 18 hours a week, 48 weeks a year for six straight years," amounting to 5,184 hours of legal study while managing family, business, and media work, People reported.

She began her apprenticeship in 2018 at a San Francisco law firm, passed the First-Year Law Students' Examination in 2021, and sat for the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam earlier this year, a requirement before taking the California bar.