Kim Kardashian Forced to Cancel Vegas Birthday After Private Jet Couldn't Land

Kim Kardashian's surprise birthday celebrations fell apart over the weekend when the private jet she was traveling in to Las Vegas was forced to turn around due to bad weather.

The reality TV star and entrepreneur revealed on her Instagram Stories how friends and family had planned a surprise outing for her 42nd birthday to a popular Vegas residency of singer Usher. She first attended a dinner and then boarded her sister Kylie Jenner's private jet, where she was offered a clue as to where she was headed, according to CNN.

However, she and her crew never made it there because weather conditions made it too dangerous to land, forcing them to turn around and fly back to California.

"For the record … we did fly to Vegas and tried to land twice at two different airports," she wrote in an Instagram Story. "And it was too dangerous so safety first always and we flew home."

And while Kardashian's friend, actor LaLa Anthony, as well as crew from the Hulu series "The Kardashians" who were in Las Vegas to film for the series, did still attend the show, she and friends and family ended up grabbing food from In-N-Out Burger instead.

This comes as celebrities including Kardashian, Jenner, and Talyor Swift, have come under fire for using private jets that are contributing to the climate crisis.

Swift's team responded to a "blatantly incorrect" report in August exposing the singer as one of several celebrities making frequent use of private planes. An analysis conducted by Yard Group, which evaluated data from CelebJets, revealed that Swift clocked up the most time in terms of flight lengths.

As the Independent noted at the time, Swift reportedly spent nearly 16 full days worth of time in the air, emitting 8,293.54 tonnes of carbon dioxide and traveling an average of about 140 miles per flight. The pop icon's team has however stated that the plane was often loaned out to other parties and was not solely used by Swift.

"Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals," a Swift spokesperson told Rolling Stone. "To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect."

The August report further noted that, in the space of two months, Kardashian's private plane made four flights of less than 20 minutes. Jenner did twice as many flights in her own private plane, the data found.

Notably, on July 24, Kardashian's plane made a 40-mile trip between Van Nuys and Camarillo, California. The 10-minute flight required 81 gallons of fuel and emitted more than 1 ton of carbon dioxide (CO2).

Hip Hop star Drake's customized Boeing 767 meanwhile, made five short flights in the same period. And while other celebrities may have taken more flights in total, the sheer size of his plane equates to the highest amount of planet-heating emissions being released. In the five trips, the Boeing 767 emitted more than 23 tons of CO2, the analysis found.