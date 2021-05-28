Kim Kardashian Failed Baby Bar, Reveals She Had COVID While Studying

Kim Kardashian failed her baby bar but this could be because she was battling COVID-19 while studying for the exam.

The aspiring lawyer and reality TV star revealed during an episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" that she had not passed the baby bar and later explained to fans on social media that she "took the bar with COVID!!!" adding that she "almost passed out after hour 4," Newsweek reported.

Kim spoke candidly about failing the baby bar during Thursday’s episode of the reality TV show.

"If you do law school the way that I'm doing it, it is a four-year program instead of your typical three-year program," she said in a confessional, according to People. "After year one, you have to take the baby bar. This one actually is harder, I hear, than the official bar."

Kim needed a 560 score to pass but only managed a 474. Speaking to sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, she said she felt like a failure.

"To not pass gets your spirits down. It makes you want to give up," she said.

"I'm filming the ending of our show, which will be so emotional. I have every birthday under the sun — it's my 40th. I planned this whole trip and it's too late to cancel," Kim added. "And if I fail again, it's like, what's the point?"

Her sisters urged her to not give up, advising that she avoid waiting until June to retake the test as she could lose momentum.

"I feel like I just got to the end where I almost knew everything," Kim explained. "I could try...or I could just give up I really need to think about it."

During a Q&A session with fans on her Instagram Story, Kim admitted taking the exam was "extremely difficult" but said she was not giving up.

"I'm preparing to take it again soon," she added.

Kim first shared her aspirations publicly in 2019, when she revealed that she was doing a four-year apprenticeship at a law firm in San Francisco. Although she did not attend law school, in California this means that someone can still become a lawyer and take the bar. The decision came after a visit to the White House during which she persuaded then-president Donald Trump to commute a life sentence handed to Alice Marie Johnson for a first drug offense.

"It’s never one person who gets things done; it’s always a collective of people, and I’ve always known my role, but I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society.," she told Vogue at the time. "I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more."

