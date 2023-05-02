Kim Kardashian Takes Acting Lessons for Film Role

Kim Kardashian is taking acting lessons in preparation for her role in "American Horror Story: Delicate."

The TV personality and entrepreneur provided the update while discussing the 12th season of the anthology show with Variety‘s Marc Malkin at the Met Gala on May 1.

"We start shooting my stuff at the end of this month. But production has already started, and I'm so excited," Kardashian said.

"It's really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow," she added. "I'm so excited for the experience."

Asked if she was taking acting lessons to prepare, Kardashian said, "I am, of course. It's a challenge. I like to challenge myself."

The 12th season of "American Horror Story" will be based on a novel by Danielle Valentine, titled "Delicate Condition," about a woman convinced that someone sinister is making sure her pregnancy doesn't happen, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The upcoming season also stars Emma Roberts, Matt Czuchry, Cara Delevingne, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, M.J. Rodriguez, and Odessa A'zion.

Kardashian announced that she will appear in "American Horror Story" last month when she posted a trailer for the show on Instagram. While Kardashian has acted before, "American Horror Story" will be her most high-profile effort. She also has appeared in several films, including 2008's "Disaster Movie," 2013's "Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor," and 2021's "PAW Patrol: The Movie."

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," said Ryan Murphy, the show's co-creator.

"Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."