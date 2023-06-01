Kim Cattrall to Appear in HBO Spinoff Amid Feud Rumors

Kim Cattrall will reprise her role as Samantha Jones in the HBO series "And Just Like That" after a notable absence from the first season of the "Sex and the City" spinoff.

Cattrall will in one scene of the season finale, according to Variety, which reported that Cattrall shot her dialogue without other stars of the series. Her absence is explained in a storyline that in which Cattrall's character moves to London.

The original "Sex and the City," starring Cattrall, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, ran for six series from 1998 to 2004. It generated two spin-off movies and the series, "And Just Like That."

Last year, Cattrall told Variety why she didn't take part in the latest revival.

"You know the thing about doing a show like 'Sex and the City'? I think Darren got it right with 'Emily in Paris,'" she said in reference to "Emily in Paris" co-creator, Darren Star. "It's a young show. It's about young ideals. It's about discovery. I think the original show is really amazing, but that was a different time."

At the time, Cattrall said she had not seen the spinoff, but said, "I certainly heard about it. And I've come to the conclusion that really the greatest compliment I could have as an actor is to be missed."

There have been reports of a strained relationship between Cattrall and Parker. In 2017, Cattrall told Piers Morgan she had "never been friends" with her co-stars, according to BBC. She also took issue with being portrayed in the media as a "demanding or a diva."

"This is really where I take to task the people from 'Sex and the City' and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker, is that I think she could have been nicer," Cattrall said. "I don't know what her issue is.

"The thing that still bothers me is this feeling of being in some way made to be the baddie. I never asked for any money, I never asked for any projects — to be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous."