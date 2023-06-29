×
HBO Head Asked Kim Cattrall to Join 'And Just Like That'

Thursday, 29 June 2023 12:12 PM EDT

"Sex and the City" fans were delighted when it emerged that Kim Cattrall would be making an appearance for the first time in the spinoff sequel "And Just Like That."

At first, the actor was reluctant to reprise her role as Samantha Jones in the Max show, but a call from the head of the studio swayed her.

"It's very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, 'What can we do?' And I went, 'Hmm …,' " Cattrall said during an appearance on "The View."

"Let me get creative and one of those things was to get Pat Field back because I just thought that if I'm going to come back I gotta come back with that Samantha style, I gotta push it and we did," she continued in reference to the original "Sex and the City" costume designer.

Cattrall will only appear in one scene and did not have any interaction with the rest of the cast of "And Just Like That." Despite this, her former co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker, said in an interview with the Daily Mail that it was "nostalgic" and "joyful" to have Cattrall back.

"We've been really thoughtful about the ways in which we've, you know, approached characters that hadn't been around, the ways we have invited actors back and it's been, you know, really fun and exciting and certainly nostalgic, but I think more than that, it's been a lot of joy," she said.

The original "Sex and the City," starring Cattrall, Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004. It generated two spin-off movies and the series, "And Just Like That."

Last year, Cattrall told Variety why she didn't take part in the latest revival.

"You know the thing about doing a show like 'Sex and the City'? I think Darren got it right with 'Emily in Paris,'" she said in reference to "Emily in Paris" co-creator, Darren Star. "It's a young show. It's about young ideals. It's about discovery. I think the original show is really amazing, but that was a different time."

At the time, Cattrall said she had not seen the spinoff, but said, "I certainly heard about it. And I've come to the conclusion that really the greatest compliment I could have as an actor is to be missed."

