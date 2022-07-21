Kim Burrell Apologizes Amid Backlash After Calling Out 'Broke,' 'Ugly' Churchgoers

Gospel singer Kim Burrell has apologized for "offensive" remarks she made during a guest appearance at a Charlotte church.

Burrell faced backlash after video footage began trending this week of her calling out "broke" and "ugly" people, according to The Focus. The award-winning singer made the remarks while addressing the congregation at Brian Carn's Kingdom City Church in Charlotte.

During her speech, Burrell suggested that churchgoers "choose up" and "find value" when establishing relationships with friends and partners.

"Sometimes before we get friends we have to do an interview: How long you been broke? How many times have you changed your name on your light bill? How many of your bills are in your little cousin's name? Do you live in a trailer home or a house?" she said, according to The Focus, before adding: "It's just about choices. Life is different now. We're at church."

Burrell went on to praise the crowd for "walking by faith without a mask and no vaccine."

Elsewhere in her speech, Burrell launched into a rant about "ugly" people.

"No one likes to be told that, especially when they have realized it," she added. "Most don't get offended until they know the bad thing about themselves, and then somebody else recognizes it and says, 'oh I saw the ugly, too. Just wanted to let you know.'"

Burrell continued: "I haven't chosen anyone to be ugly yet. God is good. God is great. You all look great. Most of you have on hats covering most of that anyway. Here's to you."

Responding to the outrage, Burrell released a statement apologizing for her inflammatory remarks while threatening legal action against anyone “slandering” and “defaming” her character.

"As a kingdom citizen and a woman of integrity, I can acknowledge that some of my words, even if said in jest can be offensive," she said in her statement made available by That Grape Juice. "My intention is never to hurt anyone but to spread love, laughter, and more importantly, the gift which God has given me in song. If anyone was offended I can sincerely say I apologize."

Addressing her critics, Burrell noted that, while she was apologizing to anyone who “thought my humor was malicious," she would not "under any circumstances tolerate harassment, slander, or for my character to be defamed."