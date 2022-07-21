×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kim burrell | congregation | church | speech

Kim Burrell Apologizes Amid Backlash After Calling Out 'Broke,' 'Ugly' Churchgoers

Kim Burrell
Gospel singer Kim Burrell (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 21 July 2022 11:20 AM EDT

Gospel singer Kim Burrell has apologized for "offensive" remarks she made during a guest appearance at a Charlotte church.

Burrell faced backlash after video footage began trending this week of her calling out "broke" and "ugly" people, according to The Focus. The award-winning singer made the remarks while addressing the congregation at Brian Carn's Kingdom City Church in Charlotte.

During her speech, Burrell suggested that churchgoers "choose up" and "find value" when establishing relationships with friends and partners.

"Sometimes before we get friends we have to do an interview: How long you been broke? How many times have you changed your name on your light bill? How many of your bills are in your little cousin's name? Do you live in a trailer home or a house?" she said, according to The Focus, before adding: "It's just about choices. Life is different now. We're at church."

Burrell went on to praise the crowd for "walking by faith without a mask and no vaccine."

Elsewhere in her speech, Burrell launched into a rant about "ugly" people.

"No one likes to be told that, especially when they have realized it," she added. "Most don't get offended until they know the bad thing about themselves, and then somebody else recognizes it and says, 'oh I saw the ugly, too. Just wanted to let you know.'"

Burrell continued: "I haven't chosen anyone to be ugly yet. God is good. God is great. You all look great. Most of you have on hats covering most of that anyway. Here's to you."

Responding to the outrage, Burrell released a statement apologizing for her inflammatory remarks while threatening legal action against anyone “slandering” and “defaming” her character.

"As a kingdom citizen and a woman of integrity, I can acknowledge that some of my words, even if said in jest can be offensive," she said in her statement made available by That Grape Juice. "My intention is never to hurt anyone but to spread love, laughter, and more importantly, the gift which God has given me in song. If anyone was offended I can sincerely say I apologize."

Addressing her critics, Burrell noted that, while she was apologizing to anyone who “thought my humor was malicious," she would not "under any circumstances tolerate harassment, slander, or for my character to be defamed."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Gospel singer Kim Burrell has apologized for "offensive" remarks she made during a guest appearance at a Charlotte church. Burrell faced backlash after video footage began trending this week of her calling out "broke" and "ugly" people, according to The Focus.
kim burrell, congregation, church, speech
386
2022-20-21
Thursday, 21 July 2022 11:20 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved