Kim Basinger Demands Action on Sale of Stolen Pets

Kim Basinger is calling on Congress to take action and put a stop to the theft of American pets for research purposes.

The Academy Award-winning actor recently wrote a letter to lawmakers urging Congress to pass the Pet Safety and Protection Act (H.R. 3187), which would require research facilities to "use dogs and cats that come only from licensed dealers, publicly owned pounds or shelters, breeders who raised or owned the animals for at least a year, or places licensed by the Department of Agriculture," The Hill reported.

The bill would ultimately prohibit the sale of random source dogs and cats to laboratories; prevent stray animals, who may be lost family pets, from being sold to laboratories; and remove the financial incentive to illegally acquire dogs and cats who would then be sold to research laboratories, according to the Animal Welfare Institute.

"Just simply, it would protect stolen and abandoned animals from being sold for research experiments," Basinger told The Hill's "In The Know."

Thieves have been snatching pets and selling them to research labs for decades but, as the outlet noted, a bill to permanently outlaw this has stalled in Congress. By failing to stop these sales, lawmakers are giving "licenses to people to steal animals in any way they can, and devastate homes. And God only knows what these animals go through," Basinger said.

Pointing to one high-profile case in 2021 during which thieves shot Lady Gaga's dogwalker then stole a pair of the pop icon’s beloved French bulldogs, Basinger said there were "a lot of Cruella de Vils" and "her accomplices all over the place, stealing animals for research."

Her remarks were made in reference to the infamous villain in the classic "101 Dalmations." And while Lady Gaga's dogs were safely returned and five suspects arrested, not all stories have such a happy ending.

In her letter, which was signed by more than 30 celebrities including Billie Eilish, Ellen DeGeneres, Charlize Theron, Clint Eastwood, and Courteney Cox, Basinger wrote: "Passing the Pet Safety and Protection Act will save countless animals — and so many pet owners — from a terrible fate."

Basinger said that, while she’s not a "politically outspoken person," she was prepared to do "whatever it takes" to grab the attention of lawmakers.

“We can shut these bad people down forever," she declared.