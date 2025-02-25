Report: Run-DMC Member's Convicted Killer Stabbed in Brooklyn Jail

Karl Jordan, one of the people convicted in the 2002 murder of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay, was stabbed at the MDC Brooklyn jail, according to the Daily News.

The 41-year-old survived the attack and was rushed to the hospital following the stabbing, which occurred during a fight at the Sunset Park facility over the weekend. Jordan is currently being held at the facility as he awaits sentencing, sources close to the case revealed to the Daily News.

Donald Murphy, a spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons, confirmed that two inmates were hospitalized following a fight involving "multiple incarcerated individuals" around 1:05 p.m. However, he did not confirm whether Jordan was among those injured. According to a source who spoke with the Daily News, the altercation reportedly erupted between two rival gangs.

Jordan and Ronald "Tinard" Washington were awaiting sentencing after a jury convicted them last year for the 2002 murder of Jam Master Jay, the iconic DJ of Run-DMC. Jay, born Jason Mizell, was in his second-floor studio on Merrick Blvd. in Hollis, Queens, on Oct. 30, 2002, playing a video football game when he was shot in the head by a gunman.

For years, the five other people present in the studio remained silent, citing fear, according to federal prosecutors, until they eventually testified during a three-week period in Brooklyn Federal Court. Uriel "Tony" Rincon, a close friend of Mizell's, who had previously told the Daily News in 2007 that he was mere inches away from the shooter but couldn't identify their face, finally named Jordan as the gunman.

Rincon also testified that Washington was positioned by the studio door, acting as a lookout. Prosecutors claimed that Jordan, Mizell's godson, and Washington murdered the 37-year-old hip-hop legend over a dispute involving a cocaine deal.

Following the verdict, Jordan and Washington remained incarcerated at MDC Brooklyn, a facility infamous for its harsh conditions and violence.

"Y'all just killed two innocent people," Washington yelled at the jury after the guilty verdict, according to the BBC.

The sentencing date for Jordan and Washington has not yet been scheduled, as U.S. District Court Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall considers a defense motion to overturn the verdict. Their attorneys have argued that Jay Bryant, 50, who confessed to his uncle that he was the shooter and whose hat was discovered in the studio with his DNA, was the true killer.

In May 2023, Bryant was indicted by prosecutors who assert that he played a role in the murder by opening the studio's rear door for Jordan and Washington.