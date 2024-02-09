Killer Mike has 'Long Talk with God' After Grammys Arrest

Killer Mike is opening up about his arrest at the Grammys, saying he had a "long talk with God" after the altercation.

"You'll find yourself in a position where it's just you and God," he told the Independent in his first interview since the incident. "And I took a couple hours, man. I was just by myself, and I was just thankful I took time to thank God and to say, 'I appreciate the blessings you've given me.'"

The rapper, whose real name is Michael Render, was arrested just moments after he accepted awards for Best Rap Album award for "Michael" as well as Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for "Scientists & Engineers" at the Grammys.

Render said his conversation with God solidified his faith.

"I was glad that I had used those three hours to be thankful to God and to be calm and to meditate. Because the very next morning, I got a call that my child, after being on the list for three years, finally got his kidney. And I can just truly tell you that God is real," he said.

Render's son, Michael "Pony Boy" Render, 21, waited over three years for a kidney transplant and underwent successful surgery this week.

"I could have succumbed to anger or evil and talked [expletive]. But I'm just grateful," Render said. "Not only that I won, but I'm grateful that God showed me within 24 hours that there's something more important than even the accolades you've worked for. And that's my family and my child, and I'm just thankful."

Render on Tuesday released a statement sharing that an "over-zealous security guard" had contributed to the physical altercation that led to his arrest, the Independent noted.

"As you can imagine, there was a lot going and there was some confusion around which door my team and I should enter," Render said. "We experienced an over-zealous security guard, but my team and I have the upmost confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing."