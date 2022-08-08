Second Child Born via Surrogate for Kardashian, Thompson

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's second child, a boy, was born via surrogate.

A representative for the former couple confirmed the news over the weekend to People. A source revealed that Kardashian is undecided on a name for her son.

The announcement comes weeks after it emerged that Kardashian and Thompson, who split in January, were having their second child together. The exes already share 4-year-old daughter True Thompson.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," a representative previously told Page Six. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family."

An insider with knowledge of the situation told the outlet at the time that Kardashian has "always wanted a little brother for True" and "decided to go ahead with having the baby with the support of her family."

Kardashian and Thompson started dating in 2016. In 2018 True was born but in June 2021 the pair split. They reunited but Kardashian ended their relationship in January this year after the NBA star was caught up in a cheating scandal that revealed he is the father to fitness model Maralee Nichols' now-6-month-old son, Theo. Thompson, who also shares son Prince, 5, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, confirmed later that he had fathered his third child.

Multiple sources told Page Six that they had already been in the midst of planning for their second baby when news of Thompson's infidelity broke.

"The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December," one insider shared, while another added that "by then, Khloé was just like, 'I'm going to be doing it by myself.'"

Last year Kardashian spoke about her struggles conceiving during an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," saying that, if she chose to have a second child, her pregnancy would be considered "high risk," according to doctors.

"I'm not gonna get into specifics on-camera," she said in the episode, "but they said it's like an 80-something percent chance that I will miscarry. I almost miscarried with True at the beginning. But I didn't know that was like a lingering thing."

"This is all really shocking to me," Kardashian added in her confessional. "All I'm trying to do is bring more love into my life and into my family, and I just seem to be running into more and more roadblocks. It's really hard for me to digest."