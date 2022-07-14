Khloe Kardashian Having Baby via Surrogate With Ex Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting a son via surrogate, Page Six has reported.

A rep for Kardashian confirmed to the outlet that the exes, who share 4-year-old daughter True, are preparing to welcome a baby into the world.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," the "Kardashians" star's rep told Page Six. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family."

An insider with knowledge of the situation told the outlet that Khloé has "always wanted a little brother for True" and "decided to go ahead with having the baby with the support of her family."

Kardashian and Thompson split in December, after the NBA star was caught up in a cheating scandal that revealed he is the father to fitness model Maralee Nichols' now-6-month-old son, Theo. Thompson, who also shares son Prince, 5, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, confirmed the following month that he had fathered his third child.

Thompson and Kardashian have reportedly barely spoken since, aside from co-parenting True. However, multiple sources told Page Six that they had already been in the midst of planning for their second baby when news of Thompson's infidelity broke.

"The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December," one insider shared, while another added that "by then, Khloé was just like, I'm going to be doing it by myself."

Last year Kardashian spoke openly about her struggles with fertility and the IVF treatment she was undergoing during an appearance on "The Ellen Show" "Lady Parts" segment. She explained that she had undergone IVF about three different times and froze her eggs once already. Speaking about why she was so determined to become pregnant, Kardashian explained that she was eager to have two children who were close in age.

"But now with COVID and everything, my plan's been a little delayed. I definitely do want more kids," she said, according to E! News. "I have so many brothers and sisters. I think it's such a blessing — especially during these times — to have a family member or people that you can play with and rely on and just have a buddy through life."