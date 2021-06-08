Khloe Kardashian Responds to Critic Saying She Looks Like 'an Alien'

Khloe Kardashian is defending herself against a Twitter user who called her out for having "so much plastic surgery" that she now looks "like an alien."

The criticism came in response to a new commercial Kardashian did promoting Nurtec, a migraine medication.

"Does research indicate that the more plastic surgery someone has the more likely they are to suffer from migraines?," the Twitter user wrote. "What kind of pharmaceutical company chooses someone who has had so much plastic surgery they look like an alien, as their spokesperson?"

Kardashian was not prepared to let the comment go and responded to her critic, who referred to herself as a feminist on Twitter.

"sorry you feel that way. You have every right to block/mute me," Kardashian wrote. "I am trying to help many out there who suffer in silence. I R completely entitled to your opinions. Just as I am mine. I don’t think you should refer to yourself as a feminist if you are attacking a woman unprovoked."

Over the years, Kardashian has had to deal with criticism of her appearance and has done what she can to address it directly. In March, she spoke out after a story titled "another face of Khloe," which compared a 2007 photo of her to one in 2021, was published online. TikTok star Casey Walsh slammed the publication, stating that it was obvious her appearance would change in more than a decade. In response, Kardashian commented that she did not want "anyone to kiss my a**."

"But what I am asking for is for people to realise just what articles like this does [sic] to someone’s soul and confidence," she continued, according to Cosmopolitan, adding that she was "so very grateful and appreciative of anyone who stands up to bullying or people writing story’s [sic] simply for clickbait.

"Defending someone, especially when we don’t know one another makes me happy," she wrote. "That’s the person I am. I like to defend what is right. Thank you everyone for you [sic] sweet comments and thank you @mackincasey for being so kind."

Speaking with Elle in 2020, Kardashian explained how she was trying to handle criticism.

"At first, I would let stuff like that affect me. And now I really don’t care. Maybe if I’m having a bad day. But typically, I would say 90 percent of the time, it doesn’t affect me," she said. "I would never take my time to shame someone or be negative. I only comment nice and positive things. Sometimes I have to fuck with people a bit. I try not to! I try to behave, but sometimes they’re just asking for it."

