'Full Metal Jacket' Actor Kevyn Major Howard Dies

Actor Kevyn Major Howard, best known for his role as Rafterman in "Full Metal Jacket," died Friday in Las Vegas, TMZ reported.

Deadline reported that Howard had been hospitalized for weeks due to respiratory issues, though his official cause of death has not been determined.

He is survived by his wife, Tiffanie, stepdaughter Kayla, sister Kim, and brother Kelsey.

Howard, born in Montreal on Jan. 27, 1956, pursued an acting career after moving to Los Angeles.

He appeared in several television series, including "MacGyver," "Magnum P.I.," and "Miami Vice." He also shared the screen with Clint Eastwood in the 1983 film "Sudden Impact" and worked as an extra in "Scarface."

Howard's last credited onscreen role was in the 1999 series "Crusade." He also was known for his work as a skilled portrait photographer.

Actor Matthew Modine took to X to post a tribute with a photograph of himself, Howard, and their "Full Metal Jacket" co-stars.

"Kevyn Major Howard gave and gave and gave so much to the world and especially the men and women of our armed forces," Modine wrote. "He became famous for his role of 'Rafterman' in Stanley Kubrick's FULL METAL JACKET. His portrayal gave him a unique entrée into the world of the US Marine Corps. This led him on a decades-long journey to be in service of our nation's bravest.

"Thank you for your dedication to others and to America. May all the gods bless you Kevyn. Rest in peace. #SemperFidelis."

Modine, who starred as Pvt. Joker in "Full Metal Jacket," maintained a friendship with Howard. TMZ reported that they spoke by phone shortly before Howard's death.