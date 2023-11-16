'Euphoria' Producer Kevin Turen Dies After Medical Emergency While Driving

Kevin Turen, best known as a producer on HBO’s "Euphoria," died Sunday after suffering a medical emergency behind the wheel, it is being reported.

Turen, 44, was driving his Tesla when the health crisis occurred, prompting his 10-year-old son to steer them to safety, according to TMZ.

The incident took place on a California freeway as Turen and his son were driving home from a tennis tournament, the producer's father, Edward Turen, and close friend, Michael Heller, told the outlet. They said the car was on autopilot.

Turen was pronounced dead after being rushed to hospital. Although an official cause of death is still pending, his father said drugs and alcohol were not involved.

"Kevin was so incredibly special, this world is going to be less without him," Edward Turen said in a statement shared with Deadline on announcing his son's death.

"Despite his many achievements in Hollywood, Kevin's greatest passion was his family and friends," Jay Penske, CEO of PMC and a close friend of Kevin, added in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "He was so proud of his children.

"He and his wife, Evelina, were resolved that their children grow up with great values and ensured they make a difference in the broader world. Our collective heart breaks for them, and we all feel such a profound sense of loss. We will miss Kevin so much, and this town lost one of its brightest rising stars."

Born in New York, Kevin Turen studied at Columbia University, earning a degree in English and critical film studies. He co-founded Little Lamb Productions with Sam and Ashley Levinson, notably involved in creating the renowned series "Euphoria." His contributions extended to Ti West's films, including "X," "Pearl," and the forthcoming "MaXXXine."

Turen is survived by his wife, Evelina, and their two sons, Jack and James.