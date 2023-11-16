×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kevin turen | dead | driving

'Euphoria' Producer Kevin Turen Dies After Medical Emergency While Driving

By    |   Thursday, 16 November 2023 11:16 AM EST

Kevin Turen, best known as a producer on HBO’s "Euphoria," died Sunday after suffering a medical emergency behind the wheel, it is being reported.

Turen, 44, was driving his Tesla when the health crisis occurred, prompting his 10-year-old son to steer them to safety, according to TMZ.

The incident took place on a California freeway as Turen and his son were driving home from a tennis tournament, the producer's father, Edward Turen, and close friend, Michael Heller, told the outlet. They said the car was on autopilot.

Turen was pronounced dead after being rushed to hospital. Although an official cause of death is still pending, his father said drugs and alcohol were not involved. 

"Kevin was so incredibly special, this world is going to be less without him," Edward Turen said in a statement shared with Deadline on announcing his son's death.

"Despite his many achievements in Hollywood, Kevin's greatest passion was his family and friends," Jay Penske, CEO of PMC and a close friend of Kevin, added in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "He was so proud of his children.

"He and his wife, Evelina, were resolved that their children grow up with great values and ensured they make a difference in the broader world. Our collective heart breaks for them, and we all feel such a profound sense of loss. We will miss Kevin so much, and this town lost one of its brightest rising stars." 

Born in New York, Kevin Turen studied at Columbia University, earning a degree in English and critical film studies. He co-founded Little Lamb Productions with Sam and Ashley Levinson, notably involved in creating the renowned series "Euphoria." His contributions extended to Ti West's films, including "X," "Pearl," and the forthcoming "MaXXXine."

Turen is survived by his wife, Evelina, and their two sons, Jack and James.

Zoe Papadakis | editorial.papadakis@newsmax.com

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Kevin Turen, best known as a producer on HBO's "Euphoria," died Sunday after suffering a medical emergency behind the wheel, it is being reported. Turen, 44, was driving his Tesla when the health crisis occurred, prompting his 10-year-old son to steer them to safety...
kevin turen, dead, driving
306
2023-16-16
Thursday, 16 November 2023 11:16 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved