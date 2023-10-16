'Horrified' London Cinema Zaps Spacey Film Premiere

A London cinema rescinded its offer to host the premiere of actor Kevin Spacey's first film since he was acquitted of sexual assault charges this summer.

Upon learning of Spacey's involvement in the Welsh thriller "Control," the Prince Charles Cinema withdrew its offer to host the film, according to the Daily Mail.

Spacey, an Oscar winner, plays an off-screen role in the movie, with his voice featured in phone conversations with the protagonist, portrayed by Welsh actress Lauren Metcalfe.

In an email cited by the Daily Mail, the cinema boss Greg Lynn told Metcalfe: "We have an issue. It is with my apologies that I have to inform you that we have canceled your hire with us.

"Last night it came to our attention that your film features Kevin Spacey, in particular his first film since the court case. My staff as well as I are horrified that we are being mentioned in the same breath as his new film for the premiere."

Metcalfe spoke about the ordeal to the Sunday Telegraph, saying that Spacey, 64, has been "proven to be innocent and who are they to say otherwise? Kevin Spacey has done nothing wrong."

The film will now have its premiere at the Genesis Cinema in Bethnal Green, as revealed by the film's director Gene Fallaize.

"The #controlmovie World Premiere will now take place at the larger Genesis Cinema on Nov 14 due to a number of reasons including an overwhelming demand for tickets, so thank you to everyone for your support, and now we can get more of you in!" he wrote in an Instagram post, according to the Daily Mail.

Spacey was recently rushed to the hospital after suffering an undisclosed health scare while visiting Uzbekistan for the Tashkent International Film Festival.

Spacey recounted the ordeal last week during the festival's closing ceremony.

"As I was looking at the unique patterns of the Gur-e-Amir Mausoleum in Samarkand, my left arm failed. I was taken to a modern medical facility in the historic city," Spacey said, according to his remarks shared on the festival's official website. "There I was quickly treated and, fortunately, nothing serious happened."

Spacey didn't elaborate on his ailment, but left arm numbness is a frequently observed symptom of a heart attack.