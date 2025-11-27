Kevin Spacey Set to Face Civil Sex Assault Claims in Court

Kevin Spacey faces three new civil claims of sexual assault in London, with the cases expected to move toward trial in 2026, according to reports.

The allegations, brought by three separate men, cover incidents said to have occurred between 2000 and 2013, the BBC reported.

A High Court judge has proposed Oct. 12, 2026, as a provisional start date, though the court has not yet decided whether the matters will be combined or heard individually.

According to BBC News, the plaintiffs describe unrelated episodes.

One man alleged Spacey assaulted him repeatedly over a five-year span beginning in 2000.

Another claimed he experienced psychiatric harm and financial losses following an incident in 2008. He first filed suit in 2022, but the case was paused when criminal charges were brought against Spacey.

Those charges proceeded to trial in London in July 2023, where a jury acquitted Spacey of nine sexual offense counts.

The third man, Ruari Cannon, has waived his anonymity.

Cannon appeared in the 2024 Channel 4 documentary "Spacey Unmasked" and acted in a 2013 Old Vic production of "Sweet Bird of Youth," during the period when Spacey served as the theater's artistic director.

He said Spacey groped him at a party following the show's press night.

In the documentary, Cannon said Spacey, "like a 'shark' ... 'moved into press mode' for the cameras," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Spacey denied the allegation in the program, calling it "ridiculous and it never happened."

BBC News reported that Spacey has consistently rejected the allegations and has formally denied two of the three new claims.

He has not yet filed a defense in the third case.

Spacey responded publicly after the release of "Spacey Unmasked."

"Each time I have been given the time and a proper forum to defend myself, the allegations have failed under scrutiny and I have been exonerated," he wrote on social media.

The actor has recently discussed the financial impact of ongoing legal disputes.

In an interview with The Telegraph, he described his legal costs over the past seven years as "astronomical" and suggested he may be preparing for a professional return.

"We are in touch with some extremely powerful people who want to put me back to work," he said. "And that will happen in its right time. But I will also say what I think the industry seems to be waiting for is to be given permission — by someone who is in some position of enormous respect and authority."

He added, "So, my feeling is if Martin Scorsese or Quentin Tarantino call Evan [Lowenstein, Spacey's manager] tomorrow, it will be over. I will be incredibly honored and delighted when that level of talent picks up the phone. And I believe it's going to happen."