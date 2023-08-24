Kevin Hart in a Wheelchair After Racing Former NFL Player

Kevin Hart has revealed that he is in a wheelchair after sustaining injuries while trying to race former NFL running back Stevan Ridley.

The "Jumanji" star, 44, announced the news Wednesday in an Instagram video.

"Tore my lower abdomen, my abductors are torn — I don't even know what that is, but I tore 'em. … I can't walk!" he said.

Rolling himself in the wheelchair for the camera, Hart insisted his injuries were due to being over the age of 40.

"I tried to jump out there and do some young stuff … and I was told to sit my a** down," he said.

The actor then explained that he landed in his predicament after getting into a debate with the NFL running back, 34, over "who is faster." What resulted was a 40-yard dash that did not end well for Hart.

"What are we competing for at this age? What am I doing?" he said. "Why did I even race? Stupidest s**t ever! Now I can't walk."

Hart went on to urge fans over 40 to "respect their age." He added that they should not be "alarmed" if they see him around in a wheelchair.

"Ladies and gentlemen, the age 40 is real," he said. "Respect that age or that age will make you respect it."

Hart added, "I was just forced to respect it. Sit my a** down. This is 44."

Back in 2019, Hart sustained serious injuries when he was traveling as a passenger in a car that rolled down an embankment in Malibu Hills, California.

The incident led to significant injuries to his back, requiring him to have surgery, Entertainment Weekly reported. Following the crash, Hart spent 10 days in the hospital before being released to continue his recovery at a rehabilitation center.

Appearing on the "Joe Rogan Experience" in 2020, Hart said that, because he "saw that light" and came out the other side, there are now "no bad days for me."

"It's not until you get close to that light that you truly respect, that I respect that there are no bad days," he continued. "Miss me with any bulls***, I'm smiling because I have no reason to be angry because I don't have to be here."