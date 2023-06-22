×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kevin costner | wife | divorce

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Seeks $248K a Month

By    |   Thursday, 22 June 2023 12:34 PM EDT

Kevin Costner's estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, is asking that the "Yellowstone" actor provide $248,000 a month in child support for their three teenaged children, according to a new court filing obtained by NBC News.

Baumgartner further states she wants Costner to continue covering the cost of their kids' private school tuition, extracurricular activities, and healthcare expenses, according to the declaration filed on Friday to Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Costner and Baumgartner share Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.

Baumgartner stated in her declaration that she has been a stay-at-home parent since 2007 and has no source of income. She said that their "marital lifestyle, including that of the children, was consistent with Kevin's long-term exceedingly high-income."

"I realize that our lifestyle is extraordinary. I appreciate how very blessed we are to live this way," she wrote in her declaration. "It's important to not only to provide a warm and comfortable home for our children but to also teach them family values and gratitude."

According to the report, Baumgartner's forensic accountant revealed that, based on the former couple's shared banking information, Costner's average monthly cash flow is $1,536,808.

Earlier this month, Costner filed a personal declaration stating that Baumgartner filed for divorce on May 1 and had a 30-day period to move out of the house he owns under the terms of their prenuptial agreement that was put in place when they wed in 2004, according to Radar.

Costner told the court he believes Baumgartner does not want to leave the home in an attempt to persuade him to give in to "various financial demands," Radar reported.

Radar further reported that, according to the legal filing, Costner has already provided Baumgartner with $1.45 million under the terms of the prenup and would be amenable to further financial agreements.

Costner said in his filing that he is the sole owner of their three family homes and that Baumgartner agreed in terms of the prenup to leave the homes and take her possessions in the case they divorce.

In her filing, Baumgartner said she had not touched the money Costner paid her.

"I believe that Kevin's goal is to get me to tap into this money, so he can argue that I've waived my right to challenge the Premarital Agreement," she wrote, adding that she "cannot make this concession (and does) not accept payment."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Kevin Costner's estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, is asking that the "Yellowstone" actor provide $248,000 a month in child support for their three teenaged children, according to a new court filing obtained by NBC News.
kevin costner, wife, divorce
395
2023-34-22
Thursday, 22 June 2023 12:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved