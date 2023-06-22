Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Seeks $248K a Month

Kevin Costner's estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, is asking that the "Yellowstone" actor provide $248,000 a month in child support for their three teenaged children, according to a new court filing obtained by NBC News.

Baumgartner further states she wants Costner to continue covering the cost of their kids' private school tuition, extracurricular activities, and healthcare expenses, according to the declaration filed on Friday to Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Costner and Baumgartner share Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.

Baumgartner stated in her declaration that she has been a stay-at-home parent since 2007 and has no source of income. She said that their "marital lifestyle, including that of the children, was consistent with Kevin's long-term exceedingly high-income."

"I realize that our lifestyle is extraordinary. I appreciate how very blessed we are to live this way," she wrote in her declaration. "It's important to not only to provide a warm and comfortable home for our children but to also teach them family values and gratitude."

According to the report, Baumgartner's forensic accountant revealed that, based on the former couple's shared banking information, Costner's average monthly cash flow is $1,536,808.

Earlier this month, Costner filed a personal declaration stating that Baumgartner filed for divorce on May 1 and had a 30-day period to move out of the house he owns under the terms of their prenuptial agreement that was put in place when they wed in 2004, according to Radar.

Costner told the court he believes Baumgartner does not want to leave the home in an attempt to persuade him to give in to "various financial demands," Radar reported.

Radar further reported that, according to the legal filing, Costner has already provided Baumgartner with $1.45 million under the terms of the prenup and would be amenable to further financial agreements.

Costner said in his filing that he is the sole owner of their three family homes and that Baumgartner agreed in terms of the prenup to leave the homes and take her possessions in the case they divorce.

In her filing, Baumgartner said she had not touched the money Costner paid her.

"I believe that Kevin's goal is to get me to tap into this money, so he can argue that I've waived my right to challenge the Premarital Agreement," she wrote, adding that she "cannot make this concession (and does) not accept payment."