Kevin Costner Says Estranged Wife Refuses to Move Out

Kevin Costner has been forced to seek legal assistance and turned to the courts to compel his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner to leave his home following their split.

Baumgartner filed for divorce on May 1 and had a 30-day period to move out of the house he owns under the terms of their prenuptial agreement that was put in place when they wed in 2004, Costner said in legal documents filed in court and obtained by Radar Tuesday.

Costner told the court he believes Baumgartner does not want to leave the home in an attempt to persuade him to give in to "various financial demands" she is making, Radar noted.

The outlet further reported that, according to the legal filing, Costner has already provided Baumgartner with $1.45 million under the terms of the prenup and would be amenable to further financial agreements.

The "Yellowstone" star, who shares sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13, with Baumgartner, said he's amenable to "contribute as part of his child support obligations $30K per month for a rental house, and is willing to advance another $10K for her moving costs," the legal documents cited by Radar read.

Costner said in his filing that he is the sole owner of their three family homes and that Baumgartner agreed in terms of the prenup to leave the homes and take her possessions in the case they divorce.

TMZ reported in May that Baumgartner filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences." According to the report, she asked the court for joint custody of their three children.

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," said a representative for Costner at the time. "We ask that his, Christine's, and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."