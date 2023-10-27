Report: Kevin Costner, Christine Baumgartner Not Reconciling

Rumors have emerged that Kevin Costner and his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner are on their way to reconciliation after a messy divorce battle, but a friend close to Baumgartner has dismissed the speculation.

A recent report by Radar Online claimed that the pair were back on speaking terms after finalizing their divorce last month, and that Baumgartner was hoping to use their friendship as a way of getting more money out of the actor. However, a source speaking with the Daily Mail said there was no truth in the allegations.

"Christine said there is not a blip of truth about she and Kevin toying with the idea of being friends with benefits. First off, they barely speak to each other and secondly, she's moved on," the source said.

According to the insider, Baumgartner said holidays would present challenges, especially Thanksgiving, which in the past was a big family occasion for her. Nonetheless, she is staying strong and moving on, and reportedly there's no chance of reconciliation any time soon.

"There is still a lot of hurt on both sides and she's still disappointed that Kevin and his legal team painted such a horrible and untruthful picture of her," the insider said.

"Christine said she's relieved to have her own space and knows in her heart that she made the right decision. Of course, she hopes to one day have some sort of relationship with Kevin, but it's going to take time," they added.

For months Baumgartner, 49, and Costner, 68, were locked in a legal battle over child support, but in September a representative for the former couple confirmed in a joint statement to Entertainment Weekly that they had "come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings."

Baumgartner filed for divorce in May to end their 18-year marriage.