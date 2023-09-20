×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kevin costner | Christine Baumgartnen | wife | divorce | settled

Kevin Costner, Christine Baumgartner Settle Their Divorce

By    |   Wednesday, 20 September 2023 11:28 AM EDT

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner have reached a settlement agreement for their contentious divorce. 

For months the pair have been locked in a legal battle over child support, and Baumgartner has left the family's Santa Barbara home. On Tuesday a representative for the former couple confirmed in a joint statement to Entertainment Weekly that Costner, 68, and Baumgartner, 49, had "come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings."

Baumgartner filed for divorce in May to end their 18-year marriage.

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," a representative for Costner said at the time. "We ask that his, Christine's, and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

Costner and Baumgartner both wanted joint custody of their three children, Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. Despite having a prenuptial agreement, however, they engaged in a heated legal dispute, exchanging accusations in court about the amount of child support Costner should provide.

In a May court filing obtained by NBC News, Baumgartner requested that the "Yellowstone" actor pay $248,000 a month in child support to assist with their children's private school fees and health care, among other expenses. She pointed out that Costner has a substantial income while highlighting her role as a stay-at-home mother since the birth of their first child and her current lack of income.

Costner's attorney argued that he should pay $63,000 a month, which the judge approved, according to Insider. Additionally, the outlet reported that Costner had already paid $300,000 to assist with legal fees and experts' costs in July. Baumgartner later asked for an extra $800,000 to cover additional expenses.

In July, a judge ordered Baumgartner to leave their beachfront home in Carpinteria, as she had refused to do so. Costner had given her $200,000 as part of their prenuptial agreement to cover moving expenses, and offered to help with additional costs, NBC News reported. The prenup also stated that she should vacate the house within 30 days of separation.

 

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner have reached a settlement agreement for their contentious divorce. For months the pair have been locked in a legal battle over child support, and Baumgartner has left the family's Santa Barbara home...
kevin costner, Christine Baumgartnen, wife, divorce, settled
360
2023-28-20
Wednesday, 20 September 2023 11:28 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved