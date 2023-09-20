Kevin Costner, Christine Baumgartner Settle Their Divorce

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner have reached a settlement agreement for their contentious divorce.

For months the pair have been locked in a legal battle over child support, and Baumgartner has left the family's Santa Barbara home. On Tuesday a representative for the former couple confirmed in a joint statement to Entertainment Weekly that Costner, 68, and Baumgartner, 49, had "come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings."

Baumgartner filed for divorce in May to end their 18-year marriage.

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," a representative for Costner said at the time. "We ask that his, Christine's, and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

Costner and Baumgartner both wanted joint custody of their three children, Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. Despite having a prenuptial agreement, however, they engaged in a heated legal dispute, exchanging accusations in court about the amount of child support Costner should provide.

In a May court filing obtained by NBC News, Baumgartner requested that the "Yellowstone" actor pay $248,000 a month in child support to assist with their children's private school fees and health care, among other expenses. She pointed out that Costner has a substantial income while highlighting her role as a stay-at-home mother since the birth of their first child and her current lack of income.

Costner's attorney argued that he should pay $63,000 a month, which the judge approved, according to Insider. Additionally, the outlet reported that Costner had already paid $300,000 to assist with legal fees and experts' costs in July. Baumgartner later asked for an extra $800,000 to cover additional expenses.

In July, a judge ordered Baumgartner to leave their beachfront home in Carpinteria, as she had refused to do so. Costner had given her $200,000 as part of their prenuptial agreement to cover moving expenses, and offered to help with additional costs, NBC News reported. The prenup also stated that she should vacate the house within 30 days of separation.