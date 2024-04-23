Kevin Bacon Returns to 'Footloose' School 40 Years Later

Kevin Bacon made a nostalgic return to the high school where the classic film "Footloose" was filmed more than 40 years ago.

The 65-year-old actor visited Payson High School in Utah on Saturday to meet with students, marking the culmination of a years-long social media campaign, #BaconToPayson, which saw students re-creating movie scenes and crafting choreographed videos with the aim of capturing Bacon's attention, Sky News reported.

The project evolved into a widespread community initiative to partner with the actor's charity, with students playing a crucial role in preparing 5,000 care packages for SixDegrees.

Appearing at the school over the weekend, Bacon helped about 700 students and 300 community members fill the care packages.

"You talked me into it," he said to the students. "It's great to see that kind of commitment to anything. I also think that it's amazing to see the power that this movie has had to bring people together."

Bacon first announced his intended visit to the school in March during an appearance on Today.

"I have been so impressed with everything that's been going on there with this crazy idea to get me to come back," Bacon said. "I've been amazed at the work that all of you have been putting into this, with the musical and the flash mobs and the re-creations.

"It hasn't gone unnoticed by me, not to mention the fact that you tied in SixDegrees.org, our foundation, and are trying to figure out ways to give back to your community. It's really inspirational, so thank you. Thank you. And I'm gonna come. I gotta come."

Payson High School, built in 1967, will be torn down because of dated infrastructure, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. The school has 1,600 students in a building originally designed for 900.

Last year, during an appearance on KSL NewsRadio, Jenny Staheli, the school's student council adviser, said the campaign to get Bacon to attend the school's prom was a way to "not only celebrate the high school as a way to give the school a big send-off, [but] celebrate 'Footloose' all at the same time."

"Footloose" was released in 1984.

"People in the community are so proud of this thing," Staheli said. "Some of them were extras in the movie or remember when it was being filmed."