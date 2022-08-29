Kenyan Cyclist Sule Kangangi Dies in Crash During Gravel Race in Vermont

Kenyan cyclist Sule Kangangi has died while competing in a gravel race in Vermont on Saturday.

Kangangi was participating in the Vermont Overland race when he crashed at a high speed. The news was confirmed by his team, Amani, a non-profit organization that promotes inclusivity in cycling and creates opportunities for riders based in Africa.

"Sule is our captain, friend, brother," the team wrote in a statement on Instagram. "He is also a father, husband and son. Gaping holes are left when giant's fall. Sule was a giant. Instead of leading us at the front of the pack, he will now lead us as our guiding pole star as we press forward in the realization of his dream."

Kangangi is known for his efforts to grow cycling in Kenya, He hosted various clinics and school events around Nairobi, the Guardian noted. In 2017, Kangangi clinched third position in the Tour du Rwanda before going on to find success in gravel racing. He was among around 900 athletes competing in the Vermont Overland — a 59-mile dirt road bicycle race which includes nearly 7,000 feet of climbing.

"Vermont Overland is heartbroken by the tragic death of Suleiman 'Sule' Kangangi during The Overland yesterday," Ansel Dickey, owner of Vermont Overland, said in a statement on Sunday to the Guardian. "He was a kind friend and an inspiring and heroic athlete to his teammates and the gravel cycling community at large. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, his friends, Team Amani, and the people of Kenya who are mourning his loss today."

Rachel Ruto, the wife of president-elect William Ruto of Kenya, took to social media to pay tribute to Kangangi.

"My heartfelt condolences to his family, and the entire cycling community, that has lost a talented cyclist, a mentor and a friend," she wrote. "We will all miss him as an individual. Kenya has lost a champion. Rest in peace Sule."