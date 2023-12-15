Stand-Up Comedian Kenny DeForest Dies at 37 After E-Bike Crash

Kenny DeForest, a popular stand-up comic who made appearances on various late-night shows, died Wednesday at a Brooklyn hospital days after a single-vehicle e-bike accident on Dec. 8. He was 37.

Initially, family and friends believed the accident involved a collision between DeForest's bike and a car. However, after reviewing an EMS report and speaking with a nearby crossing guard, they now speculate that DeForest might have been riding an e-bike and encountered an accident at the intersection of Rogers Avenue and Sterling Place near Brooklyn's Prospect Park, according to Deadline.

Although an EMS report was filed, the New York Police Department reportedly wasn't summoned to the scene.

"We’ve learned more information today from an EMS report," DeForest’s friend and fellow comic Ryan Beck told the outlet. "Kenny was on an e-bike and crashed. I spoke with crossing guards at the area today, and am still in search of more information. There is no police report because it was not a hit and run as first understood.”

DeForest's death was revealed on a GoFundMe page set up by Beck to help raise money to cover the medical bills his friend's family were facing following the accident. Beck explained that DeForest had undergone neurological surgery to remove a piece of his skull and relieve pressure from a brain bleed.

"Kenny died on Wednesday December 13th at Kings County Hospital surrounded by his parents, family, and friends," Beck wrote. "Kenny’s final moments included some of his favorite songs, stories of his childhood, and memories of his extensive positivity and joy for life."

Beck went on to describe his friend to Deadline as a "tremendous person and comedian."

"All of us in the New York comedy scene are truly devastated," he added.

"Kenny DeForest was a universally beloved comedian who died tragically, and much too young," a statement posted on the social media page of "Late Night with Seth Meyers" read. DeForest had appeared on the show.

"His relaxed, confident delivery always stood out," the statement continued. "As you can see from his debut late night set on LNSM, he wasn’t afraid to tackle controversial topics, but never just to be edgy — always in service of an original angle and a great joke. It’s a shame we won’t get to see what he comes up with next."