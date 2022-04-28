Report: James Bond Star Kenneth Tsang Dies in COVID Quarantine Hotel

James Bond star Kenneth Tsang died in a COVID-19 quarantine hotel in Hong Kong, according to multiple reports. He was 86.

The Hollywood actor had returned from Singapore on Monday and was in isolation at the Kowloon Hotel. He was found unconscious two days later by Ministry of Health staff, who were unable to revive him at the scene, South China Morning Post reported.

Tsang was following Hong Kong’s travel quarantine rules, which require travelers to undergo a seven-day isolation period, which was why he was staying at the hotel. He had tested negative for COVID-19 earlier in the week. His cause of death has not been revealed, sources told South China Morning Post.

Tsang got his break when he was 16, appearing in 1955's "The Feud," according to Metro. The next year he was cast in "Who Isn't Romantic?" and by the mid-1960s he had appeared in several detective films and classic kung fu movies.

Over the next few decades, Tsang filmed various Singaporean Chinese dramas with credits including the 1995 epic "The Teochew Family" and "The Unbeatables II" in 1996. In 2001 he appeared in "Rush Hour 2" and the following year he landed a role in the James Bond film "Die Another Day."

In 2015, he was awarded best supporting actor at the 34th Hong Kong Film Awards for his role in the Hong Kong-Chinese crime thriller "Overheard 3," Metro noted.

Tsang's latest projects included "Man on the Edge," which was released earlier this month, and "The Modelizer," which is currently in post-production, according to Variety.

"Kenneth was not only a wonderfully gifted actor, but he was also a dear friend whom I respected and I could turn to for advice when needed. It was a joy and honor to watch him work and bring the many characters he played to life. I'm saddened and I will miss him," Andrew Ooi, Tsang's manager at Echelon Talent Management, told Variety.

Related stories: