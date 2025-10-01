Texas AG Paxton Blasts Pick of Bad Bunny for Super Bowl Show

Texas GOP Attorney General Ken Paxton has called on the NFL to replace Puerto Rican performer Bad Bunny as the headliner of the Super Bowl 60 halftime show, urging the league to choose country artist Jason Aldean instead.

Paxton made his comments on X, reposting a message that encouraged people to contact NFL officials about the selection.

"I vote we get Jason Aldean and bring some patriotism into a country that desperately needs it," he wrote.

The NFL announced on Sunday that Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, would perform during halftime at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Feb. 9, 2026.

The decision quickly drew criticism.

Political influencer Benny Johnson wrote on social media that the league "is self-destructing year after year" and denounced Bad Bunny for his past criticism of President Donald Trump and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Johnson also noted that the performer primarily sings in Spanish rather than English.

Despite objections, the NFL and its partners signaled they intend to move forward. The halftime show is produced in partnership with Apple and Roc Nation, the entertainment company founded by Jay-Z.

The artist, a multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy winner, recently concluded a 30-date residency in Puerto Rico. His most recent album, "Debí Tirar Más Fotos," includes references to his home island. He also appeared this year in "Happy Gilmore 2" and has acted in other films.

Bad Bunny has previously spoken about avoiding U.S. stops on a world tour out of concern for fans' safety.

"That's something that we were talking about and very concerned about," he told I-D Magazine, citing potential harassment from immigration authorities.

Political commentary has been a recurring theme in Super Bowl halftime performances.

Last year's show featured Kendrick Lamar, whose set included imagery critics interpreted as cultural critique. Actor Samuel L. Jackson opened that performance in an Uncle Sam costume, declaring, "This is the great American game."

Super Bowl 60 will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+.