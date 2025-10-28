Kelsey Grammer, 70, Announces Birth of 8th Child

Actor Kelsey Grammer has welcomed his eighth child, confirming the birth of his fourth baby with wife Kayte Walsh.

The 70-year-old "Frasier" star shared the news during an appearance on the "Pod Meets World" podcast hosted by Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong.

"We just had our fourth one, so it just became eight kids," Kelsey Grammer said on the show. "It was like three days ago. Christopher has just joined the family."

Kelsey Grammer and Walsh, 46, married in 2011 and are already parents to daughter Faith Grammer and sons Gabriel and James Grammer.

The actor also has four children from previous relationships: daughter Spencer Grammer with ex-wife Doreen Alderman, daughter Greer Grammer with Barrie Buckner, and daughter Mason Grammer and son Jude Grammer with former wife Camille Grammer.

During the podcast, Kelsey Grammer opened up about what it's like to parent children at such different stages of life and how he approaches tough topics with them.

He said his younger children have not yet read his recent memoir, "Karen, a Brother Remembers," which recounts the murder of his sister in 1975 and its lasting effect on his life.

"My 13-year-old, I've told her some of what happened and said, 'Maybe in another year or two you can probably read the book and be able to handle it. It's pretty brutal,'" Kelsey Grammer said. "But she's a very sensitive kid too, so I wanna be careful about it some."

He added that his 11-year-old son, Gabriel Grammer, is particularly curious about how the tragedy shaped him.

"He's the one that's more inquisitive. He says, 'How do you feel about that? How does it make you feel? Do you want to kill the guy that killed your sister?' Stuff like that," Kelsey Grammer said. "I said, 'Well, that wouldn't be right, babe. More death doesn't necessarily make things right.'"

In a separate interview with People earlier this year, Kelsey Grammer reflected on his past as a father, admitting he spent limited time with his older children.

"I have neglected a couple of the kids in my life, especially the first two," he said. "I'm trying to make up for a little of it now. I'm still their dad, so you can always have [a] chance to show up."

Kelsey Grammer also said experience has changed his parenting style.

"I probably should have been a little more clear and maybe less tolerant with the older ones," he said. "I'm a little more specific with [the younger ones] about doing their studies and being prepared. [I tell them], 'What's your job in life? Showing up.'"

Kelsey Grammer's newborn son, Christopher Grammer, joins the family less than two weeks after the actor's milestone 70th birthday earlier this month.