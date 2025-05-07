Kelsey Grammar: Ex's Abortion Still 'Eats Away at My Soul'

Kelsey Grammer is opening up about his ex having an abortion while they were still together.

In his new memoir "Karen: A Brother Remembers," the 70-year-old actor recounted the rape and murder of his younger sister and revealed that two of his past partners had abortions during their relationships. He also criticized the healthcare providers involved in those procedures.

"I know that many people do not have a problem with abortion, and though I have supported it in the past, the abortion of my son eats away at my soul," Grammer wrote, according to People.

The actor recalled that in 1974, his then-girlfriend became pregnant but chose not to continue the pregnancy. While he said he was "willing" to raise the child, he said he didn't try to persuade her to change her mind or "plead with her to save his life."

"I supported the idea that a woman has the right to do what she wants with her own body. I still do. But it's hard for me. Still is," he wrote.

Six months before his sister's death, Grammer said he "volunteered to have my son's body vacuumed out of his mother's."

"I regret it. That's all I meant to say," he said.

Grammer also criticized his girlfriend's doctors, saying, "the doctor, or so-called doctors, who have executed generations of children in this manner — I have no idea how they call themselves doctors. Something about the 'first, do no harm' thing. But I offer no controversy."

Grammer wrote that later in life, during his wife Kayte Walsh's pregnancy with their daughter Faith Grammer, the couple had initially been expecting fraternal twins. However, complications arose when the second fetus' sac ruptured at 13 weeks and failed to heal.

"Doctors advised us his continued growth without the safety of his amniotic fluid would surely kill him and probably take Faith too," Grammer wrote. "It did not repair."

After praying on the matter, Grammer said he and his wife ultimately chose to terminate the male fetus to save the female fetus.

"We killed our son so Faith might live. We wept as we watched his heart stop," he said.

"It is the greatest pain I have ever known. Kayte's scream was enough to make a man mourn a lifetime," he added.

Known for his conservative views, in a recent interview with The Times ahead of his book's release, Grammer was asked whether his sister's murder had influenced his political views.

"When I was a little boy I just thought, you know, there's a right and a wrong," he said, according to the Independent. "This grey area thing doesn't have a lot of value...I get you can have feelings about certain things, and I want to respect everybody's feelings. But, you know, you learn in AA that feelings are not facts. And that's where I think we get confused a lot these days."