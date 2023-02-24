Kelsea Ballerini Knew Marriage Was Over When She 'Wasn't Ready for Kids'

Kelsea Ballerini is getting candid about her split from fellow Morgan Evans, saying that she realized their nearly five-year marriage was over when their differing views on family planning came to the forefront.

The 29-year-old "Blindsided" singer opened up about the divorce during an appearance on "Call Her Daddy," saying that they hit the breaking point when she realized she "wasn't ready for kids," while Evans, 37, wanted to become a father.

"That was something that we had talked about early on, and that was something that I was changing on," she explained, according to People. ''Cause he was ready. He was like, 'I don't want to be an old dad,' is what he kept saying. And I was like, 'I'm not there yet, and I can't do that to save this and give you something that I'm not ready for.' "

At one point Ballerini said she visited her doctor with the idea of looking into freezing her eggs. She only later revealed to Evans that she wanted to follow that direction.

"It was not a good day," she said. "And I think that was when I was like, there's a fundamental difference here that has happened, that has shifted. And it's no longer like, I don't see this person, I miss this person, I'm alone, I'm lonely. It's like, he wants something out of life… [and] I'm not there."

She continued: "And whether I'll get there or not, I don't think it's with this person if it is. And I think internally in hindsight, that's where I went like, 'I think maybe we need to rethink this, Kels.' "

The ordeal confirmed the pair "were on different pages," Ballerini said, adding that she eventually filed for divorce in August. The split was confirmed in November.

Elsewhere during the interview, Ballerini shared that they had endured separations and "years of couples therapy" before she finally decided to pull the plug. Ballerini has since moved on with "Outer Banks" star Chase Stokes.

"I'm really relearning a lot about myself and how I show up in a relationship and how I show up for myself," she said. "And it's been a really beautiful reawakening."