Kelly Rizzo Marks 2 Months After Husband Bob Saget's Death

Kelly Rizzo is honoring her late husband, Bob Saget, two months after his death.

Taking to Instagram, Rizzo shared a photo of herself and Saget together and wrote about the grief she has been experiencing in the last few weeks.

"2 whole months," she wrote in the caption of the post. "I’ve experienced that now time means nothing and everything at the same time. You count the weeks, and the months, they’re strange and surreal milestones."

Rizzo considered how fast time had passed since the comedian's death.

"How can it be 2 months without you??" she wrote. "But also it feels like yesterday you were here — and it still also feels like you never left? I like to say it’s all a very weird new universe. Learning how to navigate it is quite the journey."

Saget died at age 65 on Jan. 9. He was staying at a hotel in Orlando, Florida, after completing a comedy show, and was found unresponsive in his room. An autopsy report was later released revealing that he had suffered multiple fractures prior to his death, according to Fox News.

In a statement, his family announced that Saget had died from head trauma.

"They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved," the statement read.

Saget's family has since filed a lawsuit to prevent the release of further information pertaining to the comedian's death, saying that it would cause "extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress" if images and other sensitive information from the investigation were to be made public.

In the complaint, which was filed in February in Orange County, Florida, Rizzo, and Saget's three daughters said that "no legitimate interest would be served" by autopsy records, photographs, and videos being made public knowledge, according to the Washington Examiner.

"Plaintiffs would suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress should the records be released or disseminated to the public," the lawsuit stated.