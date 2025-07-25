WATCH TV LIVE

Kelly Osbourne Breaks Silence, Pays Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

Friday, 25 July 2025 11:55 AM EDT

Kelly Osbourne has broken her silence on the death of her father Ozzy Osbourne.

The iconic rocker died Tuesday aged 76, just weeks after performing a farewell show with his Black Sabbath bandmates in Birmingham. The Osbourne family released a joint statement announcing the news, saying that he was "with his family and surrounded by love." 

On Thursday, Kelly Osbourne paid tribute to her father by quoting the lyrics from the 1972 Black Sabbath song "Changes."

"I feel unhappy I am so sad. I lost the best friend I ever had," she wrote, followed by a broken heart emoji.

Kelly and Ozzy Osbourne were famously close and in 2003 performed a duet of "Changes," according to Sky News.

"That song stands for so much in our family and to me and Dad," Kelly Osbourne previously said on the TV show "Ozzy & Jack's World Detour," starring her brother, Jack Osbourne.

"It was not only both of our first number one [single] in the UK, it represented a time in my life and a time in Dad's life, it represented our relationship and how much we loved each other," she added.

Coldplay also performed the song to pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne during a performance in Nashville, Tennessee, this week, delivering a brief, stripped-down rendition of the hit. 

"Ozzy, we love you, wherever you're going," frontman Chris Martin said after the song. 

In 2020, Ozzy Osbourne revealed his Parkinson's diagnosis, followed by spinal surgery in 2022 after a 2019 fall worsened previous quad biking injuries.

By 2023, he canceled a U.K. and Europe tour, citing physical weakness after undergoing "three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) treatment," according to The Guardian.

In May, Ozzy Osbourne admitted the extensive treatment had left him feeling depressed. 

"You wake up the next morning and find that something else has gone wrong. You begin to think this is never going to end," he told The Guardian. "Sharon could see that I was in Doom Town, and she says to me, 'I've got an idea.' It was something to give me a reason to get up in the morning."

The idea was the Back to the Beginning concert held at Villa Park in Birmingham, where Ozzy Osbourne reunited with Black Sabbath bandmates Tony Iommi, Terence "Geezer" Butler, and Bill Ward to deliver one final performance together.  

