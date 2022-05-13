Kelly Osbourne Expecting First Child: 'I Am Ecstatic'

Kelly Osbourne has revealed that she is pregnant with her first child.

The former "View" panelist, 37, revealed the news Thursday in an Instagram post, saying she was "over the moon" about becoming a new mother.

"I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why," Osbourne captioned a photo of herself holding up a picture of an ultrasound. "I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"

Osbourne did not name the father but she and DJ Sid Wilson, best known as a member of the heavy metal band Slipknot, have been dating for several months. The pair were friends since 1999, after meeting at Ozzfest. The music festival was founded by Osbourne's parents, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, and Slipknot was performing at the event at the time. In January a source revealed to People that the two were in a relationship together.

"They have remained friends since," the source said. "They are very happy together."

In February, while celebrating Valentine's Day, Osbourne called Wilson her "soulmate."

"After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up!" she captioned a photo of them kissing. "You are my best friend, my soulmate, and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson."

Osbourne previously admitted to feeling "very behind" because she was not married and did not have any children. Speaking during an appearance on "Red Table Talk" in June 2021, she admitted her struggle with addiction "robbed" her of such life experiences.

"As a woman, I would have loved to be married and have children by now. My brother [Jack] has three daughters and I would have loved to have kids by now, but that wasn't what was in the cards for me yet," she said.

"I would have been no kind of mother at all," Osbourne added at the time. "Because I was that crazy addict that was like, Oh yeah, I'll stop doing drugs when I get pregnant because I have to. Like, that's insane that I would ever even think that."