Kelly Clarkson Credits Weight Loss to Prescription Medication

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about her weight loss, which she has attributed to prescription medication.

During Monday's episode of her talk show, Clarkson, 42, shared her health journey while discussing weight loss with guest Whoopi Goldberg, 68. The topic came about when Goldberg shared that she had "lost almost two people" in weight thanks to "that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help, and it's been really good for me," according to People.

Clarkson noted that she had also lost "a lot" of weight, explaining that her situation "was different" from what people had assumed, alluding to speculation that she had been using Ozempic. Clarkson said she ultimately had to lose weight because her bloodwork "got so bad."

"My doctor chased me for two years, and I was like, 'No, I'm afraid of it. I already have thyroid problems. Everybody thinks it's Ozempic, but it's not. It's something else," she said, explaining that the medication is "something that aids in helping break down the sugar," noting how her body "doesn't do it right."

Clarkson clarified that the medication she was referring to was not Ozempic — a prescription medication for people with type 2 diabetes which can lead to weight loss due to its ability to work in the brain to impact satiety.

During the conversation, Clarkson also revealed to Goldberg that, at her heaviest, she weighed around 203 lbs.

"And I'm like 5'3" and a half," she said.

In January, the Grammy winner shared with People that she had lost weight because she had been "listening to [her] doctor" after not doing so "for a couple of years." She further credited her weight loss to a lifestyle change that came with moving to New York City.

"Walking in the city is quite the workout," she said, noting that she also took regular infrared saunas and cold plunges while also focusing on a diet that includes "a healthy mix."

"And 90 percent of the time I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!" she said.