Kelly Clarkson Stalker Arrested for 12th Violation of Restraining Order

A Kelly Clarkson-obsessed fan has been arrested after violating the terms of a restraining order on 12 occasions.

According to TMZ, police apprehended Huguette Nicole Young outside of Clarkson's San Fernando Valley home on Wednesday night.

Within the past two weeks, Clarkson has been granted a temporary order in addition to a permanent one, and Young has now violated the terms of the restraining order against her a dozen times.

Young reportedly has been stalking Clarkson for more than a decade — since she first began showing up at her home in Nashville. She frequently leaves unwanted gifts including dog toys, stickers, plants, notes and seeds on Clarkson's porch. Since October, she reportedly has shown up at Clarkson's house at least 18 times.

Last week, Clarkson obtained a five-year-long permanent restraining order against Young as well as another individual, Victor Fernandez, who continued to show up are her home uninvited, according to the Daily Mail.

Since Thanksgiving, Fernandez allegedly has appeared at Clarkson's home multiple times — twice in a semitruck. In one instance he reportedly rang the doorbell and said he was there to see Clarkson. On a separate occasion, he spoke with house staff, allegedly claiming Clarkson had instructed him to meet her at her home. The singer maintains she does not know Fernandez.

Both individuals are not prohibited from making any type of contact with Clarkson and her two children — daughter River, 8, and son, Remington, 6 — and have to stay at least 100 yards away.

This comes days after Kim Kardashian was granted a restraining order against a man who has been sending her multiple packages with items ranging from key cards to a diamond ring, and who attempted to recently gain entry to her Calabasas, California, property.

According to court documents cited by TMZ, the man, identified as Jomonie Victor Zigler, has caused Kardashian to suffer from extreme emotional distress. Her lawyer, Shawn Holley, filed for a restraining order on her behalf after her security was forced to restrain Zigler at the gate.