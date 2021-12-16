Kelly Clarkson: I Missed 'Those Red Flags' Before Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson believes she missed several red flags before her split from estranged husband Brandon Blackstock.

The songstress filed to end her marriage with Blackstock after several years in 2020. What ensued was a lengthy, and very public, divorce proceeding. Now, over a year later, Clarkson is looking back at her relationship with a newfound clarity and sharing what she has learned.

"I regret nothing," she said during a recent appearance on the "Love Someone With Delilah" podcast, according to She Knows. "Even unfortunate things that happen in your life, or hard things, ’cause we can do hard things."

Clarkson explained that the obstacles a person encounters in their life are ultimately what builds their character.

"I feel like that’s what shapes you, it’s what makes you a better person, it’s what makes you recognize: 'OK I missed those red flags, I missed that, I ignored that on purpose.'"

Clarkson then joked that her next album should be titled "Red Flag Collector," because that is what he has been doing for so many years.

"I mean … I’m just collecting them. I was apparently wanting to do some kind of exhibit with a lot of them," she quipped.

Clarkson has spoken openly about her divorce and previously admitted to Today that it was "the worst thing ever."

"I mean, it's no secret. My life has been a little bit of a dumpster ... personally, it's been a little hard the last couple months," she said. "I've been talking to friends that have been through divorce. I don't know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved."

Earlier this year, Clarkson revealed during an episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" that her kids were what motivated her to finally ask for a divorce.

"We've all been trained to believe a good mother is a liar. I didn't leave a marriage in spite of being a good mother; I left because I am a good mother," she said, according to Billboard, adding that the split was also best for her and Blackstock.

"I'm like, 'This isn't happiness, for both of us, you know? I feel both of us deserve better, and neither one of us would want this for our children,'" Clarkson said.