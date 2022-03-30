Kelly Clarkson to Keep Using Name Despite Legally Changing It

Kelly Clarkson has said she will continue to use her last name professionally despite legally changing it to Kelly Brianne.

In February the singer and talk-show host started legal proceedings for a name change, citing her "desire" to adjust her moniker as "my new name more fully reflects who I am," People reported.

According to court documents obtained by the outlet, the pop icon has finalized her name change to Kelly Brianne shortly after her divorce from Brandon Blackstock was finalized.

The news comes days after Clarkson revealed to People that she didn't think she could go by anything else other than "Clarkson."

"I just got divorced, so I had to drop my married last name," she said. "I just kept my middle name for my personal life. I'm still Kelly Clarkson."

Clarkson and Blackstock separated in 2020 and began legal divorce proceedings in June of that year, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. Earlier this month they reached a settlement.

Clarkson has been granted primary custody of their two children, daughter River, 7; and son Remington, 5, TMZ reported. Blackstock will have the kids one weekend a month, the outlet stated.

He will receive $115,000 a month in spousal support, but those payments expire in January 2024, TMZ noted. Clarkson, meanwhile, will keep the former couple's Montana ranch, though Blackstock is allowed to live there until June 1 but must pay $12,500 a month for rent, the outlet further noted.

Clarkson has been vocal about her bitter divorce battle and has opened up about it on several occasions. Toward the end of 2021, she revealed during an appearance on the "Love Someone With Delilah" podcast that she had missed the red flags in her marriage.

"I regret nothing," she said, according to She Knows. "Even unfortunate things that happen in your life, or hard things, 'cause we can do hard things."

Clarkson explained that the obstacles a person encounters in their life are ultimately what builds their character.

"I feel like that's what shapes you; it's what makes you a better person; it's what makes you recognize: OK I missed those red flags, I missed that, I ignored that on purpose."

Speaking with Today in 2020, Clarkson admitted the split had taken its toll.

"I mean, it's no secret. My life has been a little bit of a dumpster ... personally, it's been a little hard the last couple months," she said. "I've been talking to friends that have been through divorce. I don't know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved."