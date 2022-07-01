Kelly Clarkson: Divorce 'Hardest Thing to Navigate'

Kelly Clarkson discussed her "huge divorce" from Brandon Blackstock, which she said has been the "hardest thing to navigate."

"I've never had this difficult of a project," Clarkson said during an episode of "The Global Chart Show with Brooke Reese" while saying she was unsure of how much of the split to share with her fans, according to E! News. "It's one of those things where I'm a human and I'm going through something huge. Obviously, everybody knows, like, a big, huge divorce I went through."

Further complicating things is that Clarkson shares River, 8, and Remington, 6, with Blackstock.

"It's just a whole different dynamic," Clarkson said. "I have to be completely honest but that's a hard thing to navigate, right? Because it's in the public eye, and there's other people involved."

Clarkson, who said songwriting has always been her outlet, added that she was still figuring out what she is comfortable with, and that includes how much to reveal on her upcoming album.

"It's coming," the three-time Grammy winner said. "I just gotta get my crap together."

Clarkson, who filed for divorce in 2020, previously spoke about her divorce and concerns about how it would affect their children during an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

"My children and his older children — there are a lot of little hearts involved in this and while people feel, Oh my gosh, what a loss, imagine how it is in the epicenter of the storm," Clarkson, who finalized her divorce in March, told the outlet. "It's a lot to process and deal with, just as a family. So because it's not just me, I probably won't go too deep with it."

In December 2020, Clarkson also shared with author Glennon Doyle during an episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" what she found to be the most challenging thing about the split.

"The hardest for me is the kids," she said, according to Billboard. "I think, as women especially, we're trained to take it all on and deal with it, and you're fine. But it's your babies that you worry about."

Clarkson said her children were what motivated her to finally seek the divorce.

"We've all been trained to believe a good mother is a liar. I didn't leave a marriage in spite of being a good mother; I left because I am a good mother," she said, adding that the split was also best for her and Blackstock.