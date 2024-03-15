Kelly Clarkson Sues Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock Again

Kelly Clarkson has filed another lawsuit against her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, alleging violations of California labor laws.

The complaint, filed in Los Angeles, targets Blackstock and his father's management company, Starstruck Entertainment. It accuses them of operating as an "unlicensed talent agency" and booking deals on Clarkson's behalf since 2007, despite not having the required licensing under the Talent Agencies Act, Page Six reported.

It comes just months after Clarkson won a $2.6 million ruling against him last fall.

"Based on the wrongful acts and conduct of Starstruck … all agreements between the parties, should be declared void and unenforceable … and all monies previously paid by cross-complainants to Starstruck should be disgorged from Starstruck, forthwith," her lawsuit, obtained by Page Six on Thursday, reads.

In her lawsuit, Kelly Clarkson is seeking reimbursement for various payments made to Starstruck Entertainment, including "commissions, fees, profits, advances, producing fees, or other monies."

The November 2023 ruling found Blackstock acted unlawfully, stating he should not have been involved in deals concerning "The Voice," Norwegian Cruise Lines, Wayfair, and the Billboard Music Awards. California labor laws dictate that only talent agents, with limited exceptions, are authorized to negotiate employment deals for their clients.

Blackstock is presently appealing the decision, but his case could be undermined if Clarkson wins the new lawsuit, which spans an additional 10 years compared to her previous complaint.

His lawyer, Bryan Freedman, responded to Clarkson's latest claim in a statement with Rolling Stone.

"It is morally, ethically and legally wrong to attempt to get monies back from your ex-husband who not only helped her as her manager but who used those earnings on their children and Kelly and Brandon’s lifestyle during the marriage," he argued.

Clarkson's filings followed a lawsuit from Starstruck in 2020, seeking $1.4 million in unpaid commissions for her roles on "The Voice" and "The Kelly Clarkson Show."