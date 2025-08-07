Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Falls Ill, Singer Postpones Vegas Shows

Kelly Clarkson has postponed her Las Vegas residency to be with her kids after her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, with whom she was locked in a long and complex battle involving child custody and a major financial settlement, fell ill.

Clarkson, who shares custody of their children — River, 10, and Remington, 8 — with Blackstock, announced the news Wednesday on Instagram.

"Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas," she wrote in a statement.

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them. I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding."

Clarkson was married to Blackstock for seven years before they split in June 2020. Two years later, they reached a divorce settlement which saw Clarkson pay Blackstock a one-time payment of $1,326,161, as well as monthly payments of $115,000 in spousal support until Jan. 31, 2024, according to Today. Further, Clarkson agreed to pay $45,601 monthly in child support.

In 2023, Clarkson opened up about how the divorce affected their children during an appearance on the "Angie Martinez IRL" podcast. The topic came about when Clarkson spoke about how she was teaching her children to speak up and be honest.

"I literally ask my kids every night when we're snuggling, 'Are you happy? And if you're not, what could make you happier?' Sometimes they'll say — especially the past two years — a lot of it — and it kills me — and I want them to be honest, so I don't ever say, 'Oh God, don't tell me that,'" she said.

"But a lot of times it would be like, 'You know, I'm just really sad. I wish Mommy and Daddy were in the same house.' And they're really honest about it. And I'm raising that kind of individual."

Clarkson noted that she has personal experience from her parents' divorce.

"I just sit there and I'm like, 'I get it. I'm from a divorced family as well. I get it. That sucks. But we're going to work it out. And you are so loved by both of us,'" she said. "I think communicating with them and not treating them — not treating them like an adult, because they're not — but not treating them like a child. They're not small feelings. Those are huge feelings, and those are huge emotions."